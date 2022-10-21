Man arrested in Groton for allegedly carrying pipe bombs near vape shop

A 32-year-old man was arrested for carrying pipe bombs in a backpack near a vape shop in Groton, according to the Groton Police Department.

Police responded to the area of 516 Gold Star Highway, a drive-through vape shop location, for a medical call around 5 p.m. Thursday. While on the scene, officers found suspicious items in the backpack of a man identified as Benjamin Dahm.

The backpack contained what appeared to be improvised explosive devices or metal pipe bombs, police said.

The police moved the backpack to a more secure location due to heavy pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic and the area around Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Rd. was closed to traffic to ensure public safety.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad responded to the area to evaluate the devices, which were determined to be real pipe bombs. The bomb squad disabled the devices, police said.

Dahm was arrested and charged with two counts of illegal bomb manufacturing, two counts of illegal possession of explosives, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree breach of the peace.

He was held in lieu of a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police said it was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to public safety. No injuries were reported, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

