Man arrested in Gulfport after he stabbed a woman dozens of times, police say

A Mississippi Coast man arrested Wednesday was charged with assault after authorities said he stabbed a woman over 50 times, according to a release from Gulfport police.

Authorities charged Nicholas Leshaun Unger, 41, with one count of aggravated domestic assault.

Gulfport police responded at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 15000 block of Government Street and found the victim suffering from stab wounds, the release said.

The release said the attack started after an argument between Unger and the victim. Police said Unger followed the victim into her home, grabbed a knife and began stabbing her until her daughter intervened and the victim ran to a bedroom. Unger forced his way into the bedroom and continued to stab the victim’s face and body, the release said.

Gulfport police said officers arrested Unger on the scene. The victim was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition, the release said.

Unger is in Harrison County jail on a $250,000 bond.