Man arrested in Gun Barrel City after shots fired

Feb. 23—A 25-year-old Kemp man remained in the Henderson County Jail Monday after he was accused of firing several shots at a Gun Barrel City home.

Police arrested Dalton Lane Cubine in connection with the Saturday morning incident. He was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center, charged with deadly conduct/discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary of a habitation. His total bonds were set at $600,000. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

GBC Police reported that about 6:50 a.m. Saturday dispatch received several 911 calls regarding a man shooting at a home in the 300 block of Wildwind St, in the Tammarack subdivision.

Officer James Covey and Investigator Joshua Steptoe responded to the call and met with a witness who said a man who lived next door began yelling toward a home and firing in that direction with a handgun. The witness told police the man ran from the residence, heading west.

Reports said the officers cleared the home and saw numerous bullet holes in the house. They later recovered several spent shell casings at the location. Covey and Steptoe began searching the area, while several more calls, regarding a man with a gun were being called in by residents in Tammarack.

A short time later, the officers located the suspect in the 200 block of Maple Valley after another resident called 911, stating her home had been broken into by a man with a handgun and machete. She ran to safety, while the suspect remained inside and barricaded himself into the residence.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Department was asked to assist and came to the location as GBC continued to watch the home.

After approximately 30 minutes, reports said, Cubine exited the rear of the home where he was taken into custody by the officers without incident. Police recovered a handgun and machete from the home.