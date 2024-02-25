Man arrested on gun charges after brandishing firearm in car in Santa Rosa

(KRON) – A man prohibited from gun ownership was arrested after brandishing a firearm while driving in Santa Rosa.

At 1:34 p.m. on Feb. 23, a man was driving on the 3200 block of Coffey Lane when another man in a black Chevrolet Silverado truck brandished a firearm at him. The driver decided to follow the Silverado and get the license plate number. The man reported to the Santa Rosa Police Department the incident, along with the license plate number.

According to police, officers located the pickup truck driving westbound on Piner Road. The officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the Silverado. Police said there was probable cause search of the truck.

Santa Rosa Police Department

The search yielded two fully loaded firearms in the center console – a Springfield Armory XD 9-millimeter pistol and a Cimarron 357 caliber revolver.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Van Nuys resident Eduardo Recinosoto.

Police said the reporting party identified Recinosoto as the person who brandished the firearm. Police investigation confirmed that Recinosoto is prohibited from owning and or possessing firearms.

Recinosoto was arrested and booked for brandishing a firearm, criminal threats, possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, possession of a firearm concealed in a vehicle and being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm.

