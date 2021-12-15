Man arrested on gun, drug charges after traffic stop in far East El Paso County

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and gun charges and several outstanding warrants, officials said.

Angel Manuel Botello was pulled over Tuesday by El Paso deputies for a traffic stop at the intersection of Buffalo Bill Drive and Krag Street in the Montana Vista area in far East El Paso County, officials from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy detected a “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the vehicle when he made contact with Botello, officials said.

The deputy then searched the vehicle and allegedly found marijuana, cocaine and several weapons.

Botello then was arrested on suspicion of unlawful carrying of weapons, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

He was also arrested on criminal warrants for two counts of burglary of habitation and one count of criminal trespass, officials said.

Jail records do not show when Botello was booked into the El Paso County Jail nor what his bond, if any, was set at.

