Man arrested after gun is fired in Neil's Lounge in Indio on Thursday

A man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly fired a gun inside an Indio bar.

At around 12:40 a.m., Indio police were called about an incident at Neil's Lounge, near the intersection of Highway 111 and Madison Street.

Officers responded to the bar and learned there had been a dispute between patrons, Public Information Officer Ben Guitron said. During the dispute, a man pulled out a gun and fired it.

Guitron said no one was hurt but the shot did cause some damage inside the bar, although he did not know how much.

As officers investigated , they came across a man who matched both witnesses' descriptions of the gunman and security footage of the shooting and arrested him. They also recovered the weapon they believe was used.

The man was booked into the Benoit Detention Center in Indio and is facing charges related to his discharge of the weapon. Guitron said he had not yet had a chance to confirm the name of the man who had been arrested.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

