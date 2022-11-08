Man arrested with gun following shoplifting arrest in Rochester

Nov. 8—ROCHESTER — A 25-year-old man with multiple warrants was arrested Nov. 7, 2022, following a shoplifting incident at a Rochester Fleet Farm, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Law enforcement was called to the Fleet Farm around 11:58 a.m. for a report of a man shoplifting. The man was found to have warrants out of Olmsted and Goodhue County. A backpack the man was carrying also had a loaded black 9mm handgun in it.

The man's city of residence is unknown. Due to previous felony convictions, the man is not allowed to own or possess firearms.

The man is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and police have recommended charges related to the incident to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.