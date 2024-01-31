Man arrested with gun at Ki-Be basketball game. He’d flashed it outside, say officials

A 22-year-old man was arrested after flashing a gun outside a Kiona-Benton City high school basketball game and then taking it into the school.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office didn’t name in its Facebook post the man but jail records show Esteban I. Mendoza was booked in at 11 p.m. Monday. It’s unclear where Mendoza is from.

He was being investigated for carrying a concealed weapon without a license, a misdemeanor, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, a gross misdemeanor.

The sheriff’s office posted that the man argued with someone outside of Ki-Be High in Benton City, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Facebook post.

Officials told KNDU TV that the man opened his jacket, revealing the handgun about 8 p.m. before walking into the school to attend a game between Ki-Be and Mattawa’s Wahluke High School, according to MaxPreps.com.

Deputies found him inside the school with the gun and arrested him for carrying a gun on school grounds and carrying a concealed weapon without a license, said the post.

Mendoza was released early Tuesday after posting $1,000 bond, according to jail records.

The concern over weapons in schools runs particularly deep in Benton City after the killing of a beloved Benton City coach and teacher in 2004.

Bob Mars, 44, was stabbed to death by two teens after a game when they asked for 50 cents for a pay phone, and he opened the door to his portable classroom to let them use the school phone.

Robert Suarez’s 27-year prison term was upheld in 2022. Jordan Castillo is serving a 29 year sentence.