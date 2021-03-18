  • Oops!
Man arrested with gun near vice president's official residence

CBSNews
·1 min read
A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon near the Naval Observatory, Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence, for gun offenses. Police said a rifle and ammunition were found in his vehicle, located about a block away. 

Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, do not currently reside at the Naval Observatory, which is undergoing renovations

According to a police bulletin from Texas, Paul Michael Murray, 31, had been experiencing paranoid delusions of the government and military being after him. Police said he recently purchased an AR-15 and may have had it with him in D.C. Police said Murray's mother received a text from him on Wednesday morning saying he was in Washington and would be taking care of his problem.

Murray, from San Antonio, was detained by Secret Service and then arrested by Metropolitan Police. He was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device. 

It's not clear if Murray was intending to harm or come in contact with Harris or members of her family.

Sara Cook, Fin Gomez, Andres Triay and Caroline Linton contributed to this report.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas defends Biden administration's border policy as migrant numbers rise

Dangerous tornado outbreak threatening states across the South

Push to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 as states ease restrictions and variants spread

