Man arrested, gun seized during downtown emphasis patrol
Seattle police said an armed felon was arrested during an emphasis patrol downtown early Thursday.
Police said the man reportedly pointed a gun at another man near Second Avenue and University Street.
No one was hurt.
Officers arrested the suspect and seized the stolen gun, authorities said.
The man was booked into jail.
