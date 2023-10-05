Man arrested after a gun-toting motorcyclist was seen on video assaulting a mother in Philadelphia

A man who prosecutors in Philadelphia say was captured on video vandalizing a woman’s car, pointing a gun and head-butting her has been arrested.

Cody Heron, 26, is charged with possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said.

Heron is accused of assaulting a woman and her two children after the woman's car was hit on the driver's side Sunday night near City Hall, prosecutors said. He was among a large group of ATV, motorcycle and dirt-bike riders in the area, officials say.

Video of the incident captured a rider kicking in the rear windshield of the woman’s car, spraying shattered glass all over the two children, ages 2 and 5, in the back seat, according to prosecutors.

“A firearm can be seen falling from the defendant’s waistband before he retrieves the weapon and threatens the victim with it after she confronts him on the street," the DA said. "Heron head butts her during the confrontation before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the scene.”

It was not immediately clear Wednesday if Heron had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Nikki Bullock, 23, said Tuesday she was the woman in the video who confronted Heron after he smashed the car’s windshield.

Bullock said she was working for Uber Eats and she didn’t back down from the motorcyclist to protect her children.

“I’m glad my kids are OK. I’m glad nobody got hurt,” Bullock said. “It could have gone way worse than it did. I’m just glad that video is not me dying on the internet.”

A witness who was visiting Philadelphia from Florida, shot the video from a double-decker tour bus, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Heron’s relatives could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com