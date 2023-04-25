Man arrested in Gwinnett road rage case pulled gun while driving, police say

A Loganville man is facing serious charges after allegedly pointing an AK-style semi-automatic weapon at another driver during a road rage incident earlier this month.

Benjamin Bleckley, 24, was arrested for aggravated assault, fleeing police, and several other charges stemming from the incident on April 6.

Bleckley allegedly pointed a Draco pistol at another driver who was upset with how Bleckley may have brake checked him on Brand Road near Oak Grove Road.

“I just pulled up to him, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’” the victim told police at the scene, according to body camera video. “He said, ‘What are you going to do about it?’ I took off as soon as he pulled the damn gun.”

Loganville Police say Bleckley led them on a brief pursuit before eventually pulling over and getting arrested.

Officers searched his vehicle and found a Glock and a Draco pistol on his passenger seat.

Bleckley denied being the instigator and denied pointing it at the other driver.

He said the other driver also called him the n-word, which the victim denied.

Officers arrested him after the victim was able to describe the Draco that Bleckley had in his passenger seat.

“That’s our first [road rage case] in a while,” an officer said to the victim on body cam video. “In Loganville? Come on.”

Bleckley bonded out of jail.

