Man arrested after harassing women, running from police

A man is behind bars after allegedly harassing women and running from police.

Anthony Fluker, 45, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, evading arrest on foot, and resisting official detention.

According to police, Fluker also had warrants for violation of the sex offender registry, especially aggravated kidnapping, attempted rape, attempted aggravated robbery and petition to revoke a suspended sentence.

On Nov. 29, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) was working a holiday detail in the area of Ridgeway Road and Park Avenue when officers were flagged down by security.

Security said that a man was on the lot refusing to leave and harassing women in the shopping center, a release said.

According to police, an officer approached the man in his marked unit and the man ran away, fell in the parking lot, hit his head, got up and ran again.

Two officers were able to stop him, but the man continued to resist. One officer deployed his chemical agent in an attempt to arrest the man, a release said.

The suspect continued to resist and was eventually arrested.

According to officials, officers located brass knuckles in his pocket when officers searched him after he was arrested.

He was identified as Fluker.

Fluker is due in court on Dec. 1 and has a $10,000 bond.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



