Man arrested for Harlem drive-by murder

A 21-year-old man has been busted for a Harlem drive-by murder, police said Friday.

Freddy Polanco was charged with murder, gun possession and criminal use of a firearm for allegedly killing Irvin Payne, 30, on Aug. 19, 2020.

Payne was standing outside the Savoy Park Apartments on Lenox Ave. when the gunman fired from a white vehicle, police said.

Polanco was nabbed Thursday in Yonkers.

At the time of the murder, Payne’s relatives said he was a doting father and dedicated family man, but police said he was a member of the Bloods and had 14 arrests, including for gang assault and robbery.