Man Arrested On Hate Crime Charges For Threatening Elderly Asian Woman in NYC

Grace Kim
·1 min read

A man, 48, has been arrested for harassing an elderly Asian woman, 65, in Midtown Manhattan over the weekend, according to police. Bobby Eli was arrested one day after the incident occurred on Friday and has been charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree menacing. Both are being counted as hate crimes, police said.

The East Harlem resident reportedly approached the victim on W. 40th Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues, at 4 p.m. and began hurling racist insults at her, according to WINS. The suspect made comments such as, “You stupid Chinese blue hair. You stupid Chinese b****,” and, “Why you have blue hair, b****?” He also threatened the woman by swinging around unknown objects toward her before running away. Although the victim wasn’t injured, she feared for her safety. Police were able to identify the man from a photo the woman managed to capture. According to a Manhattan District Attorney spokesperson, Eli was arraigned on Sunday afternoon and his bail was set at $1, NBC reported. The arrest was made on the same day community members in New York City rallied against the rise of anti-Asian violence. Activists at the demonstration advocated for building "community and solidarity" to end discrimination rather than increasing police activity. Feature Image via NYPD Hate Crimes

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Student Rejected for Harvard's Early Admission Makes Fire 'Please Let Me In' Rap Video

World's Oldest Person Celebrates 117th Birthday

Amazon Sparks Outrage Over 'Yellowface' Chinese Costumes

Barnard College Student Questioned By Dean Why She Isn’t Quarantined in Her Room

Recommended Stories

  • Woman Speaks Up for Father Punched in the Head From Behind in Chicago

    The daughter of an assault victim in Chicago is speaking up on the rising number of attacks against Asians because she believes people should not be silent anymore. Kaylee Cong’s 60-year-old father was attacked from behind as he was walking by the east side of North Broadway near West Ainslie Street at about 11 p.m. on March 20, reports the Chicago Tribune. According to Cong, her dad was hit on the left side of his head and froze for a moment as he believed the man who punched him kept walking for about 100 feet in front of him.

  • 3 men charged in Virginia Beach shootings appear in court

    Three men who were charged in shootings that left several people injured during a chaotic weekend along Virginia Beach's oceanfront made their first court appearances via video on Monday. Virginia Beach Judge Sandra S. Menago went over the charges for Ahmon Jahree Adams, 22, of Chesapeake, Virginia; Nyquez Tyyon Baker, 18, of Virginia Beach; and Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., 20, of Virginia Beach.

  • Scholastic Pulls ‘Ook and Gluk’ Children’s Book For ‘Perpetuating Passive Racism’

    "Together, we recognize that this book perpetuates passive racism."

  • Protesters demand justice for Black man killed by Danville PD

    Officials said the man, Tyrell Wilson, had a knife and advanced towards the officer when he was shot - But Wilson's family members and their attorney are questioning that.

  • Attorney: Deshaun Watson hasn't tried to settle claims

    Three more civil lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct were filed over the weekend in a Texas court, bringing the overall total to 19. The lawsuits appeared on the website of the Harris County District Clerk on Monday morning. One of those lawsuits claims Watson is deleting Instagram messages and contacting the women "who formally provided him massages, in an attempt to settle," which Watson's attorney quickly refuted.

  • 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS shows its standard interior without the giant Hyperscreen

    Mercedes-Benz only showed us photos of the Hyperscreen interior when it revealed the inside of the EQS to us over the weekend. You’ll see a gallery of photos at the top that you can scroll through to compare the Hyperscreen dash with its non-Hyperscreen equivalent. You’ll see it has the same 12.8-inch vertically-oriented center infotainment system and center console design.

  • CAA Amplify Town Hall To Address Surge Of Violence Against Asians; Kelly Marie Tran, Lisa Ling, Simu Liu, H.E.R. And More Set To Make Appearances

    At the top of the pandemic, when former reality show host Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as the “China Virus” and “Kung Flu”, violence and harassment against Asians and Asian Americans started to surge. This all came to a head on March 16 when Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Delaina Ashley Yaun Gonzalez, Paul Andre […]

  • Miss Grand Myanmar pleads for help for her country

    "Today, in my country, Myanmar, while I'm doing speech on this day, there are so many people dying," said Miss Grand Myanmar, Han Lay, during her over two-minute speech on the Miss Grand International pageant stage.After the bloodiest day since the February 1 military coup, with 114 deaths on Saturday (March 27), thousands of people took to the streets in towns across the country, determined to show their opposition to the relapse into military rule after a decade of democratic reform.Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the junta leader, said during a parade to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday that the military would protect the people and strive for democracy.

  • Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra has a tiny selfie screen on the back

    Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra is the first smartphone to utilize Samsung's more powerful ISOCELL GN2 sensor for its main camera, and to get the most out of it, the device packs a small screen next to the rear cameras for higher-quality selfies.

  • ‘The Office’ Actress Speaks Out on Show’s Racist Portrayal of Asian Women in Episode

    “The Office” has come under fire for its portrayal of Asian Americans after an actress spoke out about her experience on the hit NBC sitcom. Kat Ahn, who starred as Amy in the holiday episode “A Benihana Christmas,” recalled her time on the show eight years after its finale, according to the Washington Post. In the episode, Steve Carell’s character, Michael Scott, has lunch at the popular Japanese steakhouse chain restaurant which he calls “Asian Hooters.”

  • Fact check: No evidence Colorado shooting suspect entered country, bought gun, illegally

    Police in Boulder, Colorado, said the suspected shooter bought the gun legally at a gun store.

  • Expelled from US at night, migrant families weigh next steps

    In one of Mexico's most notorious cities for organized crime, migrants are expelled from the United States throughout the night, exhausted from the journey, disillusioned about not getting a chance to seek asylum and at a crossroads about where to go next. Marisela Ramirez, who was returned to Reynosa about 4 a.m. Thursday, brought her 14-year-old son and left five other children — one only 8 months old — in Guatemala because she couldn't afford to pay smugglers more money. Now, facing another agonizing choice, she leaned toward sending her son across the border alone to settle with a sister in Missouri, aware that the United States is allowing unaccompanied children to pursue asylum.

  • Malta tightens COVID restrictions to prevent Easter surge

    Malta limited the number of people who can meet in public spaces to two on Sunday as it seeks to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases over Easter. Prime Minister Robert Abela said measures introduced earlier in March, including the closing of schools and restaurants, had proven effective, but although the number of new cases has been going down, this was not the time to ease restrictions. Abela also said that all travellers to Malta will, from Monday, be required to produce a negative test result for the virus taken not more than 72 hours before departure.

  • The Suez Canal ship has been freed

    The massive container ship that was blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week is, at last, on the move. Officials on Monday said the MV Ever Given has been freed after it became stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday and was blocking traffic ever since, The New York Times reports. The ship had earlier been partially dislodged, and videos on Monday showed it moving. "I am excited to announce that our team of experts, working in close collaboration with the Suez Canal Authority, successfully refloated the Ever Given on 29 March at 15:05 hrs local time, thereby making free passage through the Suez Canal possible again," Peter Berdowski, CEO of the salvage firm Boskalis, said, per NBC News. It's moving! The Ever Given ship stuck in the Suez Canal was finally pulled free. The ship is moving north from where it was grounded https://t.co/v9WprWuKbS pic.twitter.com/iX9kt8A9m8 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 29, 2021 The ship is moving slowly but steadily north up the canal now. It looks like it’s completely free and sailing away from the spot it’s been stuck the last seven days. pic.twitter.com/0amhrJmYvg — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 There was previously some concern that the blockage, which was costing an estimated $400 million an hour, could potentially take weeks to clear. But the Times writes that salvage teams that had been working to free the ship were "ultimately assisted by forces more powerful than any machine rushed to the scene: the moon and the tides." Still, according to Axios, the container shipping company Maersk warned Monday that the blockage "triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, possibly months, to unravel." More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surgeHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Filibuster reform: Do we really need a second House of Representatives?

    In the long term, it is not a good idea to get rid of the filibuster and thus enfeeble minorities and empower very slim majorities.

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • Happy Monday? England embarks on major easing of lockdown

    It's been dubbed Happy Monday — the day people could put on a bathing suit and swim in an outdoor pool for the first time in months, or rusty golfers strove to hit their drives down the middle of the fairway. Following a near three-month coronavirus lockdown that along with a rapid rollout of vaccines has seen infections fall dramatically, England embarked on a major easing of restrictions with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday's easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen.

  • NC Republican Sen. Thom Tillis to undergo surgery for prostate cancer

    Tillis announced Monday morning that he will undergo surgery for prostate cancer and his prognosis is "good."

  • Nike denies role in Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ containing human blood

    Today, 666 pairs of rapper Lil Nas X’s promotional sneakers — which are modified Nike Air Max 97s — are set to go on sale for $1,018 each. Sneaker giant Nike has denied their involvement with rapper Lil Nas X on a pair of “Satan Shoes” as part of his rollout for his controversial new single and video, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The rapper collaborated with a streetwear company called MSCHF on the promotional sneakers, which are modified Nike Air Max 97s.

  • 13-year-old buys car for $80, then causes fatal high-speed wreck, Tennessee cops say

    Police found the woman who sold the car, and now she faces charges.