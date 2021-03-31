Man Arrested in Hate Crime After Stomping on Elderly Asian Woman in NYC

Grace Kim
·2 min read

A man has been arrested on Wednesday on hate crime charges for the brutal assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman in Midtown Manhattan, according to police. The suspect, identified by the New York City police as Brandon Elliot, 38, was charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime and attempted assault as a hate crime, among other charges.

Elliot has been on lifetime parole for stabbing his own mother to death in 2002, according to NBC. He was released from prison in November 2019. No other information is known about the case. The recent incident, which occurred in broad daylight on Monday outside an apartment building owned by the Brodsky Organization, sparked widespread outrage after surveillance footage was released. It showed the suspect attacking the 65-year-old woman and two witnesses from the building ignoring her as she lay beaten on the sidewalk. Police said she was taken to NYU Langone Hospital for serious physical injuries. She was discharged on Tuesday. The staff who saw the attack have been suspended, pending further investigation, the Brodsky Organization said in a statement. The company also stated that it’s "committed to strengthening internal training and working with our community to ensure the safety of our residents and neighbors,” CNN reported. "We are extremely distraught by the horrific attack that occurred outside our building, and our hearts go out to the victim. Our company stands with the AAPI community in condemning racism and violence against Asian-Americans," the Brodsky Organization added. Over the weekend, another man was arrested by the NYPD on hate crime charges for an incident that occurred just a few blocks away from the building. Feature Image via NYPD

