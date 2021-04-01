Man Arrested For Hate Crime After Threatening to Shoot Chinese Customers at SF Bakery

Ryan General
2 min read

A man who threatened to shoot Asian customers at a bakery in San Francisco has been arrested on hate crime charges, local authorities confirmed. Police were called to the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue in Tenderloin on Sunday morning after a man “entered a local business, threatened to get a gun and shoot AAPI customers,” according to a Twitter post by the SFPD Tenderloin Station. The suspect was also reportedly stalking an Asian woman around the store. According to the post, the man fled before officers arrived at the scene.

The 42-year-old victim told the officers that "an unknown suspect entered the business and threatened to shoot Chinese people,” reported KPIX. She said that the incident was the third day in a row that the suspect caused a disruption inside the store. She decided to call authorities this time due to the nature of the threat. The suspect, identified as Darrell Hunter, 45, was apprehended on Tuesday after the victim notified police that he had returned to the store again. She shared that the man used a hand gesture to simulate shooting the people inside. Hunter then left the business, but responding officers were able to catch up to him a few blocks away. Hunter has been booked into San Francisco County Jail on three counts of criminal threats, two counts of burglary, stalking, three hate crime enhancements and probation violation. Prior to the arrest, Hunter was already on active probation for vandalism, NPR reported. In an incident from 2018, he entered a restaurant on the 1300 block of Fillmore St four times in 15 days, shouted racist language and damaged furniture. Feature Image via Mark Hogan (CC BY-SA 2.0)

