Man arrested for having drugs delivered to residence for storage, MPD says

A man has the drugs delivered to a relative’s address and picked up later when they get off of work.

On Aug. 16, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a suspicious package at a FedEx sorting facility, which is in the 4400 block of Ditiplex Cove.

One of the packages was shipped from Santa Rosa Custom Packaging in Santa Rosa, California.

A K-9 unit was used, and the package came back with a positive test for illegal narcotics, court documents showed.

A search warrant was issued, and the package was open at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Narcotics Office, which is in the 5200 block of East Shelby Drive.

17 pounds of marijuana were found inside, according to an affidavit.

MPD did a controlled delivery at the recipient’s listed address, by knocking on the door, after no response, gained entry by breaching.

A man told police that the package belonged to his brother, later identified as Anthony Griffin, and that he would retrieve the packages when he got off of work.

MPD surveyed the residence from a distance, and saw a green Mazda truck pull into the front, a man steps out to retrieve the package and drove off.

MPD followed the Mazda to the 2000 block of Grovehaven Drive, when the Mazda pulled into the driveway.

Officers approached the vehicle, and found the package on the passenger seat, police said.

MPD was given a search warrant for Griffin’s home address.

During the search, MPD found:

Red prescription bottle with 6 Oxycodone pills inside

Clear bag containing marijuana inside a yellow jacket lying on the sofa

Small bag of marijuana inside a black jar

Small box containing $900

Duffle bag containing several bags of marijuana

Gun box containing ammunition inside

Several sealed bags of marijuana were found inside the garage

9mm handgun inside Griffin’s truck, as well as a small mason jar with marijuana inside

Griffin told police that he did pick up the package, and took it back to his residence for storage.

Anthony Griffin was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing or selling marijuana, manufacturing or selling oxycodone, and possession of firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Story continues

Griffin has a court date on Aug. 18.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: