Man arrested for having gun on school property

Apr. 25—GREENTOWN — An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing a firearm on the campus of Eastern Howard School Corporation.

The arrest happened in the morning as students arrived to school. Capt. Jordan Buckley, of the Howard County Sheriff's Office, said the arrest occurred after a school resource officer saw a student they knew to be underage vaping in a vehicle. The student was one of three people in the vehicle.

When the resource officer approached the vehicle, he noticed the smell of marijuana. Buckley said the resource officer conducted a search of the vehicle, finding marijuana and paraphernalia.

The search also turned up a small-caliber handgun, leading to two individuals being preliminarily charged.

Parkar Harney, 18, is preliminary charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Howard County Jail without bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

Xander Harney, 19, also faces charges. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

The Harneys are brothers.

It is legal to posses a firearm at 18 years old, however having one on school grounds is against the law. Buckley said the gun never left the vehicle and was not brought into school.

"There was never a threat to the community or school," he said.

Eastern schools did not confirm if Parkar Harney is a student, however a notification sent out to the Eastern community later Monday described, "two adults and one juvenile, one of which attends Eastern Schools in-person ..."

The school corporation has placed all three individuals on a no-trespass order, applying to all school property.

