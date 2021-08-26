Man arrested for having sex with drugged 14-year-old, deputies say
It's still not known what the relationship is between the man and the teenager or how long they have been in contact.
A 19-year-old woman is furious with her older brother because he stole her PS4 and refuses to return it. She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for help. Her father bought her a PS4 years ago. But when her brother became interested in video games, he hijacked the console. Then when he moved away for college, he took the PS4 with him. Now, she wants it back, but when she confronted her brother, things exploded. "Apparently, his girlfriend decided to become a stay-at-home wife, and he’s paying the bills." she explained. "He thought I was aware of this, so he was super upset that I’d 'be such a greedy b**** in his time of need'". We argued more before he ended up hanging up and blocking me on everything. [I] found out he lied about the financial hardships. Reddit users thought her brother was completely in the wrong. "Your brother literally stole from you," a person said
Authorities have shut down State Route 198 in western Fresno County after a semi-truck overturned, spilling ammonium nitrate onto the roadway.
A gunman fatally shot a tourist eating dinner with his family at a Miami Beach, Fla., restaurant as the man protected his 1-year-old son, police and a family member said.
A two-year-old boy died after being pulled from the water under a Fort Lauderdale bridge.
A Hobby Lobby sore in Illinois was found to have violated the state’s anti-discrimination laws after denying a transgender employee access to the women’s bathroom. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains how the legal victory for transgender rights could have a ripple effect across the country.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said vaccinations will pick up in Illinois after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, it could also lead to additional vaccine mandates.
US intelligence was tasked with looking into animal-to-human transfer or a possible lab leak.
The Australian Defence Force (ADF) repatriated Australian nationals and approved foreign nationals to the country on August 24, following their evacuations from Kabul.This footage is described as showing people boarding an ADF plane from an airbase in the Middle East and disembarking the flight in Adelaide on August 24.The ADF has conducted several flights between a military base in Dubai and Kabul since the Taliban took control of the country the previous week.Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told 9News that the country has evacuated a total number of approximately 2700 people. Credit: Australian Defence Force via Storyful
Igor has been skateboarding for 40 years.
The two plaintiffs are both immunocompromised and were laid off during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the complaint.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A woman who said R. Kelly sexually abused her over their five-year relationship told jurors on Tuesday that the R&B singer ordered her to have sex with another man while he watched, and forbade her from watching a television documentary detailing allegations of his sexual abuse. But a lawyer for Kelly tried during cross-examination to cast doubt on the woman's claims, and instead show that Kelly treated her well, even generously, and that she welcomed his company. The woman, who identified herself on the witness stand as Jane, is the second accuser to testify against Kelly at the 54-year-old's trial in federal court in Brooklyn.
Former Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy believes the Houston Texans can win seven games in 2021.
The feds took photos of Josh Duggar's hands and feet when they arrested him on child pornography charges. His defense team isn't happy about it.
When is the best time to exercise? A new study finds people who work out in the evening might be getting more bang for their buck; Bradley Blackburn reports for CBS2.
Asian-American and Pacific Islander women ages 50 and older are flexing their political muscle — and overwhelmingly want President Joe Biden’s administration to work toward ending discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity and other factors amid a pandemic-era surge in anti-Asian hate crimes, a new study says. Seven in 10 Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) women 50 and older say anti-AAPI racism and hate has impacted them in some way, according to the survey of more than 3,530 adult AAPI women published Wednesday by the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, a progressive advocacy and community-organizing group.
Fabian has a court date in North Carolina for felony and misdemeanor charges on Sept. 27.
It finally happened! After months and months of speculation about the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer delay, Sony finally released the first teaser. It dropped late Monday night, about a day after a leaked version of the clip hit social media. The trailer confirmed everything we saw in the leak. The leak came with unfinished … The post ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ villains are hiding in plain sight in first trailer appeared first on BGR.
A mom in northwest Miami is accused of stabbing her husband, daughter.
Brooke Shafer reports woman reportedly stabbed her husband and daughter before stabbing herself.
‘This is just tyranny and that’s what we’ve fought against all our lives,’ said the actor