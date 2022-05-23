Man arrested for headbutting deputy twice during DUI arrest, SCSO says

A man was arrested for driving after drinking eight alcoholic beverages and headbutting a deputy twice.

On May 21 at approximately 2:00 AM, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) saw a white GMC driving northbound on Forest Hill Irene at 62 mph, in a 45 mph limit.

SCSO pulled the vehicle over into a nearby parking lot.

As deputies approached the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Brian Sayle, was intoxicated with red glossy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol, according to an affidavit.

Sayle told SCSO that he consumed eight alcoholic beverages, deputies said.

The man was then asked to step out of the vehicle, and he complied.

Sayle became enraged and resisted arrest when he was requested to place his hands on the vehicle.

Once handcuffed and taken back to a police car, Sayle headbutted a police officer twice, according to an affidavit.

Sayle’s vehicle was towed, and Sayle was taken to 201 Poplar.

Brian Sayle has been charged with speeding, reckless driving, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault to a first responder, and resisting detention.

Sayle is due in court on May 23.

