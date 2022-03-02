Man arrested on heroin trafficking charges

Mar. 2—A Haralson County man was recently arrested after allegedly trafficking heroin in Cobb County.

Justin Fowler, 33, of Bremen, was arrested Feb. 22 at a Mableton home on several drug-related charges.

Fowler was arrested after police found in a shoebox what they believe to be 10 grams of heroin, more than twice the amount necessary to constitute drug trafficking charges in the state, according to a warrant for his arrest. Additionally, he was found with one dose of Buprenorphine and Naloxone, two substances in violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, the warrant said.

Fowler has been charged with a felony for possession of a schedule III controlled substance, a felony for trafficking illegal drugs and a misdemeanor for altering his license plate in an attempt to conceal his identity, according to the warrant.

As of Wednesday, Fowler was being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.