Man arrested in Hesperia after alleged armed robbery in Nevada

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Hesperia after an alleged armed robbery and high-speed chase, which began in Nevada.

George Milton Mattox, 35, of Nevada, was held Thursday at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $100,000, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials announced.

The Hesperia Sheriff’s Station reported that around 7:41 p.m. Wednesday, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a silver Dodge Charger, which was being sought by Las Vegas Metro Police.

Authorities said the driver was being sought on suspicion of an armed robbery and a high-speed pursuit from Nevada into San Bernardino County, where the suspects evaded law enforcement.

While Hesperia deputies attempted the traffic stop, the driver — later identified as Mattox — did not comply with deputy’s lights and sirens, and a pursuit began, according to sheriff’s officials.

Mattox led deputies on a short high-speed pursuit where he ultimately yielded to law enforcement in the area of Main Street and Escondido Avenue. Mattox and two unidentified women were taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s report stated.

During the investigation, Hesperia Gang deputies located evidence in the vehicle believed to be involved in an armed robbery in Las Vegas, sheriff’s officials said.

Mattox’s involvement with the Las Vegas case will be investigated by Las Vegas Metro Police, working with the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station in the investigation.

Mattox was taken into custody and booked into the HDDC for evading a peace officer with disregard for safety. The women in the vehicle were later released.

The Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information about the ongoing investigation to contact the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

