Man arrested after high-speed chase with 3-year-old child in car, police say

A wanted man was arrested for a high-speed chase with police, while a 3-year-old child was in the car with no safety restraints.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) saw a black Lexus with fraudulent green temporary tags and dark-tinted windows, drive at a high speed near Knight Arnold and Hickory Hill.

MPD attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the Lexus accelerated to “maximum capacity”, and weaved in and out of traffic, according to an affidavit.

The Lexus turned westbound on Oakland Hills Lane, losing control, and drove through a front yard of a residence at the 5900 block of Oakland Hills Lane.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the front yard of another residence, where the driver took off on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, the driver, later identified as Trevonta Maclin, was taken into custody, police said.

Police also said Maclin had an active warrant for an aggravated robbery.

When police officers arrived, they saw a woman and a 3-year-old in the vehicle.

The child didn’t have a safety restraint, police said.

The Lexus jumped several curbs and narrowly missed a tree, before coming to a stop, according to an affidavit.

Maclin had a suspended license and could not provide proof of insurance.

The temporary tag on the car was fraudulent because green tags stopped being issued in Dec. 2021, but the date on the tag said May 2022.

Maclin was taken to 201 Poplar, and the vehicle was towed to a city lot, police said.

Trevonta Maclin has been charged with driving while license is suspended/revoked, violation of child restraint law, child abuse and neglect, window tinting, drag racing, reckless driving, violation of vehicle registration law, evading arrest with a vehicle, and evading arrest with a foot pursuit.

