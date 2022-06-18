Man arrested after high speed chase

Blake Vickers, Richmond Register, Ky.
·2 min read

Jun. 18—A Berea man faces several charges after a car chase with law enforcement.

On June 13, troopers from Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 7 were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint on Mount Vernon Road and Slate Lick Road. One of the troopers saw a 2010 Ford Escape coming off of Slate Lick Road, according to an arrest citation. One of the troopers began walking towards the vehicle for the checkpoint. Sawyer A. Braaz, the driver of the vehicle, allegedly accelerated Southbound on US 25 — almost hitting the trooper in the process.

Braaz was allegedly clocked going 80 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. Pursuing troopers allegedly followed him across the Rockcastle County border, eventually ending up on Stevens Road.

According to police documents, Braaz opened the door of the vehicle and jumped out while it was still in motion. He allegedly ran for the tree line — text in arrest citations said he eventually ran into a tree and was arrested without incident.

Braaz was arrested and charged with speeding 25 miles over the speed limit, reckless driving, third-degree assault of a police or probations officer, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to wear a seatbelt, resisting arrest, disregarding a stop sign, operating on a revoked or suspended license, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce an insurance card, and no registration receipt.

Other arrests:

—Christopher Charles Rawlins, Richmond, was arrested on June 14 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident while failing to render aid or assistance with death or serious physical injury.

—Emerald Loveless, Lincoln County, was arrested on June 14 and charged with second-degree escape.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.

