Man arrested after high-speed pursuit in Gates, sheriff’s office says

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was taken into custody after a high-speed chase in Gates County over the weekend.

The Gates County Sheriff’s Office says it started the pursuit of Keith Gatling after a deputy spotted a vehicle without a registration plate heading north on U.S. 13 on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says Gatling went over 80 mph during the chase, and he was taken into custody after trying to flee on foot.

He’s been charged with felony flee to elude arrest and multiple misdemeanors.

