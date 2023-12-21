Man arrested after high-speed pursuit is indicted on Caseyville bank robbery charge

A St. Louis man arrested following a high-speed chase after a bank robbery in Caseyville has been indicted in federal court on a bank robbery charge.

Tyrone Leslie, 38, was arrested after a robbery was reported at the FCB Bank at 204 N. Main St. in Caseyville on Dec. 4, police said.

Leslie was indicted Tuesday on one count of bank robbery, according to federal court records.

Missouri law-enforcement officers saw the getaway vehicle after the Caseyville bank robbery was reported, and the man was caught by police in the 3100 block of Delmar Avenue in St. Louis after a high-speed pursuit, Caseyville police have said.

Caseyville Detective Sgt. Danny Allison previously said the suspect “used force against one of the bank employees in order to facilitate his escape.”

Leslie, of the 1900 block of Washington Avenue in St. Louis, also faces two counts of first-degree robbery in St. Louis County court, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Police Department. One robbery was reported on Nov. 14 at the US Bank at 13001 Tesson Ferry Road and the other was on Dec. 2 at the PNC Bank at 15061 Manchester Road in St. Louis County.

Leslie is being held in St. Louis County. Federal prosecutors have asked that he be brought to the federal courthouse in East St. Louis on Jan. 8 for an initial appearance in connection with the Caseyville bank robbery charge.