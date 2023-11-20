Man arrested for hit-and-run, assault on I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a hit-and-run crash and assault that took place on I-270 in October.

Maryland State Police said in a release Monday that officials arrested Jeremy Orellana, 21, of Gaithersburg earlier this month.

MSP troopers were called to northbound I-270 around 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 for a crash and possible assault.

After troopers arrived, they found a woman who was driving one of the cars involved in the crash. MSP said that she was driving north when a Ford transit van hit her car in the back.

She pulled over to the side of the road, where police said Orellana assaulted her while they were trying to exchange information. Orellana stole money and other property before fleeing.

The woman was taken to the hospital for injuries she got during the assault.

Orellana was charged with second-degree, assault, robbery, theft and traffic charges. MSP said its investigation was ongoing.

