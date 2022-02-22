Man arrested for hit-and-run after dead cyclist’s body is found in his truck

It was a hit-and-run, and then some.

A man is under arrest after hitting a cyclist in an impact that severed his leg and most likely threw him into the flatbed of the driver’s pickup truck.

The driver then went home and parked in his backyard, telling police later that he had no idea there was a body in his truck.

Police identified driver James Ray Jones, 42, from surveillance footage of the horrific accident, reported KHBS-TV. He was arrested on Saturday.

Police only learned of the accident when someone found part of the victim’s leg near the scene, KHBS reported.

The accident happened at about 8 p.m., when Jones slammed into Christopher West, 57, as the cyclist rode along Grand Avenue in Fort Smith, Arkansas, police said. Jones kept driving.

The next day at about 7 a.m., “Fort Smith Police were made aware that a human body part was discovered near the roadway in the area of the accident,” the department said in a statement. “Officers responded and confirmed the body part was human and that an accident had occurred. Area surveillance footage confirmed that a pedestrian on a bicycle was struck by a pickup truck in the westbound lane of Grand Avenue.”

The Accident Reconstruction Unit pieced the events together and paid Jones a visit.

“The footage did show the accident,” police department spokesperson Aric Mitchell told KHBS. “I can only credit our team for responding to what was truly a horrific situation.”

Authorities theorized that Jones hit West with such force that the cyclist was thrown into the back of the truck – minus part of his leg. Jones told police he didn’t realize the body was back there until sometime later.

“Officers located Mr. Jones’ pickup truck in the backyard of his residence,” police said. “Officers also located the body of the deceased cyclist in the bed of the pickup truck.”

Once at the police station, Jones confessed to the hit-and-run and was arrested. He was charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, and held on $50,000 bond, reported KATV-TV.

West was remembered by family and loved ones as an avid cyclist.

“He loved riding his bicycle,” his son-in-law, Stuart Wood, told KHBS. “He was a really good man. If he saw anybody needing help he would stop and help them; he would volunteer and help do yard work, all kinds of stuff.”

Wood had a message for Jones.

“He should have just stopped,” Wood told KHBS. “Panicking or not, you should have stopped.”