Man arrested in hit-and-run incident

Dec. 19—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man has been arrested in a Monday hit-and-run case that police say was intentional.

Around 12:05 a.m., police headed to the 100 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after an E911 caller said someone was lying in the road unresponsive, a Valdosta Police Department report stated.

Officers found a 25-year-old man in the road and began to give first aid. EMTs took the man to South Georgia Medical Center.

Evidence showed the man had been hit by a car, and the suspected offender vehicle was found abandoned between two houses, the statement said. The car was seized and taken to a local crime lab for analysis. Detectives identified a 22-year-old Valdosta man as the driver of the vehicle involved, a police update said Tuesday. The suspect and victim knew each other and had been in the car together before the incident, police said.

When the victim got out of the car, the suspect deliberately drove over him, Valdosta police said.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the suspect was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and two felony counts of aggravated battery, the police update said. The victim remains in critical condition in the hospital.Anyone with information on this case should contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.