Man arrested after hit-and-run involving school bus

HOMER, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested after a Friday afternoon hit-and-run crash involving a school bus in Homer.

Just before 4 p.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the village of Homer for a hit-and-run crash involving a school bus. The exact location of the crash has not been released.

Responding deputies learned that the school bus had a few children aboard, but no one was hurt.

The driver of the vehicle that took off was identified as a 26-year-old man from Jackson County. The sheriff’s office said he was found on 25 1/2 Mile Road near L Drive S and was taken into custody.

While deputies were investigating, they found an unlawfully possessed firearm, body armor and burglary tools.

The man is being held in the Calhoun County jail on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges, including several firearms-related charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

