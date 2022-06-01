Man arrested after hitting child riding on bike while DUI in Washington County

Washington City police arrested a man for driving under the influence and hitting an 8-year-old boy on a bicycle. Nolan Thomas was riding his bicycle Friday evening in front of his home when he was hit. The driver, David Garcia, was driving without a license and under the influece, according to the police report. Neighbors say he briefly got out of his car, but then fled the scene. Nolan had to be flown my medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., hear from the victim’s mom about the aftermath of the accident.

