Man arrested for hitting MPD officer with car, police say

A man was arrested for hitting an officer, and other vehicles, with his car.

On Jul. 8 at approximately 5:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a suspicious person call at a Family Dollar, which is in the 2700 block of Perkins Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Davanta Wilson, walking away from MPD.

The man got into a white Ford Fusion, and when officers told Wilson to step out of the vehicle, he refused, police said.

Wilson struck the officer on the left side of his body, and hit three other unoccupied vehicles, before fleeing the scene.

The officer was taken to St Francis hospital, according to an affidavit.

The Ford Fusion was later found in the parking lot of a Classic Inn motel, in the 5100 block of American Way.

Wilson was found in the hallway and arrested.

Davanta Wilson has been charged with aggravated assault and resisting official detention.

Wilson has a court date on Jul. 11.

The Ford Fusion was towed to a city lot, court documents showed.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: