Man arrested for hitting person in head with hatchet, GBI says
A Georgia man is behind bars after authorities said he hit someone in the head with a hatchet.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 61-year-old Jerry Benford of Moultrie hit another person with a hatchet after a dispute with them on Monday morning.
Authorities said the dispute happened on 8th Avenue in Moultrie at around 11 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the GBI.
Benford was charged with aggravated assault. He is currently in custody at the Colquitt County Jail.
