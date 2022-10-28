Man arrested for holding 88-year-old Asian woman at gunpoint in San Francisco home invasion robbery

A man who held an 88-year-old Asian woman at gunpoint during a home invasion robbery in San Francisco has been arrested.

Gustavo Ribeiro-Quintanilha, 20, is believed to be one of two men who barged into the victim’s home on the 100 block of Louisburg Street near Geneva Avenue in the Ingleside neighborhood on April 7.

The victim was alone at the time of the incident. The pair of perps forced her into a bathroom at gunpoint as they ransacked her home, according to reports.

“I just left for a couple hours. My sister called me and said, ‘Your home got robbed. Mom’s already scared. She’s crying right now,’” one of the victim’s daughters told KPIX 5 after the incident.

Ribeiro-Quintanilha was arrested last week and arraigned on Thursday. He has been charged with multiple felonies, including robbery, burglary, elder abuse and false imprisonment, according to The San Francisco Standard.

Ribeiro-Quintanilha remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 8 and Nov. 17.

The other suspect remains at large.

