Man arrested at Hollywood elementary school after bringing gun to open house, police say

A man was arrested after he brought a loaded gun to a Broward County elementary school’s open house on Friday evening ahead of the first day of school Monday and left it unattended in a bag in one of the classrooms, Hollywood Police said.

Hollywood Police were called to 6301 Hollywood Blvd., the address of West Hollywood Elementary School, about 8 p.m. about a gun found on the campus. Deanna Bettineschi, a department spokesperson, said Tuesday evening that Thomas Richardson, 24, of Miramar, was at the school for the meet-and-greet.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday evening whether Richardson attended the open house as the parent of a student. A probable cause affidavit said only that Richardson was attending the event.

A staff member at the school found an unattended bag on the floor near a bookshelf in room 141, the affidavit said, with the loaded gun inside and handed it over to the school’s principal, who then called officers.

Richardson tried to get his bag back and was arrested in the classroom, the affidavit said. Surveillance footage showed him wearing the bag that the staff member found with the gun inside.

Richardson was arrested on one count of possession of a firearm on school property, which is a third-degree felony in Florida. He was booked into the Broward Main Jail and has since been released on bond.