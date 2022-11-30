BEAR CREEK TWP. — A Sebewaing man was recently arrested for home invasion after being caught on the residence's security camera.

At approximately 3:55 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post was dispatched to a residence on West Bear River Road in Bear Creek Township for a residential alarm.

The homeowner, who was not at the residence, was observing an unknown man inside his home on the security cameras after receiving a call from his alarm company telling him there was an alarm activated. The trooper responded to the residence and saw a vehicle parked in the driveway. The entry door to the garage had visible damage and was open.

While the trooper waited for backup to arrive, a man exited the home from the broken doorway. The man wasordered to the ground and complied. An officer from the Petoskey Public Safety Department respondedto the scene and assisted with the arrest. The man, 36-year-old Ervin John Spivey from Sebewaing, waslodged in the Emmet County Jail.

Spivey was arraigned on Monday, Nov. 28 in the 90th District Court in Emmet County on one count home invasion third degree. His bond was set at $5,000 cash surety and his next scheduled court appearance is onDec. 14.

Additional troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post, officers from Petoskey Public Safety, and a deputy from the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Man arrested for home invasion in Bear Creek Township