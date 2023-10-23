Man arrested in homicide, attempted homicide of Corry couple near Ellwood City

NEW CASTLE — A 28-year-old man known to live in the New Castle area has been charged in the fatal shooting and attempted homicide of a couple from Corry, in Erie County, on Sept. 30, near Ellwood City in Lawrence County.

The suspect, Yohance Mercer-Huffman, was arrested on Saturday following a traffic stop in Union Township, near New Castle, and placed in the Lawrence County Jail, state police said.

State police in New Castle charged Mercer-Huffman with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other charges, according to a news release. The police filed the charges on Friday at the office of District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright Jr., in Ellwood City.

Court records show that Mercer-Huffman lived in New Castle at one time.

Mercer-Huffman is accused in the shooting death of Julie A. Wegmiller, 39, and the attempted homicide of her husband, Edwin F. Wegmiller Jr., 40, who was also shot.

Julie Wegmiller, was found dead inside a Toyota pickup truck after troopers with state police Troop D in New Castle were called on Sept. 30 at 3:17 a.m. to River Road at Butler Avenue in Perry Township to investigate a report of a vehicle over a hillside.

Edwin Wegmiller was found outside of the truck, over the embankment, with gunshot wounds, state police said. He was taken to UPMC Cranberry Hospital and then flown to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, state police said. State police said he remains in critical condition.

