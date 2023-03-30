Man arrested on homicide and child abuse charges after death of girl, 2, in Chesapeake

A 2-year-old girl died in a Chesapeake hospital Thursday morning, and police arrested a man who’s now facing homicide and child abuse charges.

Officers responded to a local hospital Wednesday morning after a girl was admitted with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the girl was being watched by Harvion Lontel Simpkins, 35, of Chesapeake, while her mother was at work.

Simpkins was arrested Wednesday and charged with several offenses, including child abuse, endangerment, stabbing a victim and making threats.

After the girl died of her injuries Thursday, Simpkins was also charged with second-degree murder.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com