Man arrested for homicide in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man was arrested for shooting and killing a man in Southwest, D.C.

On Nov. 20, officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of South Capitol St., S.W. at about 9:30 p.m. There, they found a man on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

He was identified as 29-year-old Gary Lavon Love III, of Southwest, D.C.

On Dec. 1, police arrested 21-year-old Roy Jordon, of Southeast, D.C. He was charged with first-degree murder while armed – premeditated.

