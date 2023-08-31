Man arrested in homicide of woman at home

Aug. 31—GUILFORD COUNTY — A Statesville man has been arrested and accused of stabbing one local woman and killing another by running over her while stealing her car.

Maliq Anthony Marshall-Hardy, 28, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony larceny from a person.

He is accused of breaking into the home of Gwendolyn Davis Flood, 70, in the 5600 block of Wellsley Drive West in the Adams Farm community near Jamestown about 10 a.m. Aug. 24, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said. He was confronted by Flood and her niece, Jessica Faith Perry, 28, who was visiting.

Hardy repeatedly stabbed Perry, who is now in stable condition at a local hospital, the sheriff's office said. Afterward, Marshall-Hardy got into Flood's car to steal it, and he ran over her twice as he drove away. Flood died of her injuries.

The car was later found in Iredell County, where Statesville is.

The sheriff's office did not say where Marshall-Hardy was found and arrested.

Investigators say the attack appeared to be random and that Marshall-Hardy acted alone. There was no reason to believe Hardy knew or had any previous encounter with Flood or Perry, the sheriff's office said.

Flood had been a school bus driver for Guilford County Schools from 1999 to 2018 when she retired.

Marshall-Hardy was being held in the Guilford County Jail in Greensboro with no bond allowed.