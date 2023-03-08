UPDATE: Man arrested after hours-long lockdown of SW Austin home

Mar. 8—Suspect had existing warrants, weapons discovered in home

A man is in Mower County Jail Wednesday in connection to a Tuesday incident that shut down roads in front of a residence at the corner of Second Street and Third Avenue SW well into the evening.

Terrance Gustaf Book, 29, was arrested after an hours-long incident that started at around 1:51 p.m. when Austin Police officers responded to a report of an assault in the 300 Block of Second Street SW.

According to a press release by APD Chief David McKichan, officers made contact with a female who alleged she had been assaulted by another female, who went into a house at 310 Second Street SW.

The woman also told police that Book was in the residence and that he had previously stolen some of her property. It was also made known to police that he may have weapons on the premises.

Book also had outstanding warrants for his arrest, including robbery involving a firearm, the release read.

Officers made contact with the residence and all but Book exited. Austin Special Incident Response Team (SIRT) was then activated due to a risk to officers and Mower County Sheriff's Office deputies attempting to serve the arrest warrants as well as a search warrant that was secured.

Multiple attempts were made to make contact with Book and after those attempts had failed, SIRT operators entered the home. He was eventually located hiding in the attic and was taken into custody at 8:53 p.m.

During the length of the investigation, police had closed down both Second Street and Third Avenue to traffic to form a perimeter around the house and SIRT's Humvee was stationed directly in front of the home on the front lawn.

During a search of the home, two firearms and ammunition were discovered, with one of the guns having been reported stolen.

"It also appeared that particular weapon had been modified in order to work with a homemade silencer that was also seized," McKichan said in the statement.

Story continues

In combination with Book's existing warrants, McKichan said that a report will be forwarded to the Mower County Attorney's Office to consider additional charges. According to the Mower County Jail roster, Book remains in custody with no bail listed. Pending charges include first degree burglary, domestic abuse-violate order for protection and first degree aggravated robbery.

A citation was also issued to the female who allegedly assaulted the first female.

"We appreciate the patience of the community and neighborhood as we investigated this and served the warrants," McKichan said.