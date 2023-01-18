Man arrested in hours-long southwest Bakersfield standoff; shots fired

Jan. 18—A man who exchanged gunfire with Bakersfield Police Department officers late Tuesday night during a domestic violence investigation in southwest Bakersfield was arrested, according to a BPD news release.

Officers went to the 700 block of Cibola Drive just before 9 p.m. for a possible domestic violence incident and were talking with a woman who left the residence when Richard Firo, 59, fired at police, a news release said.

Three BPD officers returned fire, and no one was injured by bullets. Firo barricaded himself in the house, requiring police to evacuate surrounding houses while police negotiators and SWAT personnel began talking with Firo.

Firo eventually surrendered around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, a felon possessing a firearm, false imprisonment and criminal threats, police said.

Police officers who fired from their weapons were placed on administrative leave.