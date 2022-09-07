Man arrested after hours-long standoff with sheriff's deputies in Pueblo

A man who barricaded himself inside a residence on Norman Lane for several hours after sheriff's deputies attempted to serve him with an eviction notice was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced.

The incident began when deputies arrived at the fourplex in the 2100 block of Norman Lane to serve the notice, PCSO Patrol Captain Clifford Kindred said.

Deputies say the resident barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to come out despite all attempts to communicate with him, which led to a SWAT team being called out to assist with the situation.

The fourplex and another building immediately behind it were evacuated during the incident, which lasted until just before 5 p.m. The sheriff's office used tear gas multiple times in an attempt to flush the individual out, Kindred said.

Finally, the SWAT team deployed a flashbang and successfully took the individual into custody. Along with serving the eviction notice, the individual had several active arrest warrants, Kindred said, though he said he could not speak to the nature of the warrants.

While Norman Lane is in the city and therefore normally falls under the jurisdiction of the Pueblo Police Department, serving eviction notices falls under the purview of the sheriff's office, said Gayle Perez, PCSO public information officer.

The man involved in the incident has not yet been identified.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Man arrested after hours-long standoff with Pueblo sheriff's deputies