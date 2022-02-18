Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Franklin County, police say

A residential area in St. Thomas Township was closed off for hours Thursday while police attempted to detain an armed man who had barricaded himself in his home.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a home on Betteker Lane, located off Race Track Road, just after noon, according to a police report. A loved one had reported that a 44-year-old man made threats while holding a gun during a video call.

Officers set up a perimeter and used a loudspeaker to ask the man to turn himself over. When that did not work, police obtained an arrest warrant for illegal possession of a firearm and a search warrant for the subject, according to the police report.

PSP's Special Emergency Response Team took over at the scene. Authorities successfully executed the warrants at about 9:50 p.m. and took the man into custody, police said.

According to a tweet from PSP Troop H spokesperson Tpr. Megan Ammerman, residents who had been asked to leave their homes were able to return once the man was in custody.

The man, whom the Public Opinion is not identifying due to the nature of the incident, was taken to Franklin County Jail after being evaluated at Chambersburg Hospital. He remained in jail Friday on $2 million bail, charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited.

This was the second standoff involving an armed person in Franklin County in less than a month.

The Special Emergency Response Team assisted local police at a scene in Waynesboro on Jan. 27. After nearly 10 hours, police forced entry into a home and arrested a man who had made threats with a gun.

