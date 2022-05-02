Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police at Memphis motel, MPD says

Sunday, around 3 p.m., a police dispatcher got a call from 45-year-old Delvekeo Wallace saying he was ready to die, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

That’s just one of many calls Memphis Police got from Wallace on May 1, MPD said. Officers spoke with the man who was, unbeknownst to officers at that time, held up in the Bellevue Inn with a gun, but said that Wallace did not meet the criteria for emergency commitment.

So, Memphis Police officers went out to the motel and spoke to Wallace through the door and window, according to the department.

Once police arrived, the manager of the motel gave them a master key so that they could gain entry into Wallace’s room.

Memphis Police said they opened the door but couldn’t get a clear look because a dresser was blocking the entrance. Officers did, however, report seeing Wallace with a gun in his hand.

Those officers stepped back and took cover while police in nearby rooms evacuated.

Police said they continued to talk to Wallace, trying to encourage him to leave the room.

After several hours of trying to get Wallace to come out without the gun, Wallace laid down and pointed the gun at the police, according to MPD.

Soon after, members of the TACT Unit were able to take Wallace into custody without a shot being fired, police said.

Wallace was taken to Regional One Hospital and then to 201 Poplar where he was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: