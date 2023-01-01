Man arrested after hourslong Anchorage standoff with police

Jan. 1—A man who fired at officers at the start of an hourslong standoff Friday in Midtown Anchorage was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault, police said.

Just after 3 p.m. Friday, patrol officers responded to the 800 block of West 29th Place — south of Benson Boulevard, near Arctic Boulevard — for reports of shots fired, the Anchorage Police Department said in an online alert. Police said that a 37-year-old suspect, whom a police spokeswoman identified as Jessie Skinner, "fired his weapon through the front door at officers" once they arrived.

Skinner "was uncooperative and then barricaded himself inside the residence for several hours; SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene," police said. Negotiators tried contacting Skinner, without success, and SWAT started "making announcements to include less lethal and gas warnings" once police obtained a warrant for Skinner's arrest, according to police.

Police said that just after 8:45 p.m., Skinner came out of the building but "continued to ignore" commands from officers. At that point, officers deployed K-9 Rylin, who "contacted" — or bit — Skinner in the upper body, police said.

Officers took Skinner into custody. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of the dog bite, then detectives questioned him at the police department, according to APD.

One police officer was taken to the hospital for injuries described as not life-threatening, and the K-9 wasn't injured in the incident, police said.

Skinner was remanded at the Anchorage jail on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault and one count each of misconduct involving a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to police. An arraignment hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to an online court calendar.

Police closed a few streets in the area while the standoff occurred, and all roads had reopened by Saturday morning.