Man arrested after hourslong standoff with Columbia police

The Columbia Police Department said Friday that it had taken a man who pointed a gun at his family members and barricaded himself inside his house for hours into custody.

No one was injured, police said.

Devon M. Franklin was arrested shortly after 9 a.m. Friday and taken to a local hospital, Columbia Police said on Twitter. Franklin will then be taken to a local jail.

Franklin will be charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at family members. He’s accused of forcing them out of the home at gunpoint Thursday, police said.

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division assisted at the scene after Franklin refused to comply with negotiators for hours in the Wood Creek Farms neighborhood.

The standoff began at 4 p.m. Thursday, when Franklin behaved erratically, the department posted on Twitter. Police said he was likely armed and refused to come out of his house.

Police said the man’s family members are safe and unharmed.