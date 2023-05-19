Man arrested after hourslong standoff at Knoxville home where woman was found dead

A 76-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a Johnson City woman barricaded himself inside his Knoxville home for hours before surrendering peacefully Thursday night, police said.

John Deloach has been charged with first-degree murder, a Knoxville police department spokesperson said in a press release.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to the shooting on Wilderness Road and found Chickenia Livingston, 48, in the backyard. She had been shot at least one time, the release said, and was pronounced dead after she was taken from the scene.

Knoxville police officers were called to the scene of a shooting with a suspect barricaded inside on Wilderness Road May 18, 2023.

Crisis negotiators remained in communication with Deloach until he voluntarily walked out of the house at about 8:50 p.m. and was arrested.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter.

