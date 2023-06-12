Police lights

A man has been arrested for a house party shooting that killed a woman in Mesa.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Mesa police officers responded to a residence near Southern Avenue and Higley Road in Mesa for reports of a shooting at a house party. Witnesses told officers that Charles Norice, 31, was involved in a verbal argument and physical altercation inside the house with another man at the party, according to police.

Both men went outside where Norice pulled a gun from his vehicle and fired into the air. He then fired at the man who he was arguing with but hit the woman who was standing behind him, 31-year-old Stephanie White, according to witness statements to police.

Norice went back into the house where he also pointed the gun at a few other partygoers, said Mesa police.

When officers arrived, they located White in front of the house. She was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Norice was found in the backyard behind some bushes and taken into custody, police said, and a gun was recovered close to him.

Norice was booked with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of disorderly conduct.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested for house party shooting that left a woman dead